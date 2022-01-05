NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough Council held its reorganization meeting Monday evening, re-electing its leaders for the new year and putting out a plea to help fill a vacant seat on the borough’s governing board.
To start off 2022, the council re-elected Lisa Kerle as council president, and Don Heeter as vice president.
Bryan Ruth was also reappointed as president pro tem.
Kerle, Ruth and Heeter also took the oath of office after being re-elected to four-year terms on the council in November. Mayor Gordon Barrows presented the oaths of office to the council members.
Members also said they are looking to fill a two-year vacancy on the council, asking any interested and qualified borough residents to submit a letter of interest for the position.
The council agreed to continue holding monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Windstream building along Lafayette Street. Members also added a work session on the second Wednesday of each month, with the first work session scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Rounding out the reorganization agenda Monday night, Kerle asked council members to provide her with a list of which borough committees they wish to serve on during the new year.
The council also expressed its appreciation to long-time council member Sandy Mateer whose term on council ended in December. Mateer, who chose not to seek re-election, has offered to continue serving on the borough’s Long Range Planning Committee, as well as helping with borough grant applications and other projects.