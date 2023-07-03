NEW BETHLEHEM – A 38-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges after he was accused of damaging an apartment door on May 25 at 10:27 a.m. in New Bethlehem Borough.
Joseph Anthony Murphy was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched to an apartment building along the 200 Block of Broad Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. At the scene, officers spoke with Melissa Schlopy who explained that she had received a text from Murphy stating that he was going to show up at her apartment.
Schlopy explained that she was not home when Murphy showed up, but that she and her neighbor both heard commotion coming from Schlopy’s apartment, reports state.
Schlopy alleged that her neighbor confronted Murphy while he was still in her apartment and that the door was damaged from forced entry.
The neighbor positively identified Murphy as the individual she confronted in Schlopy’s apartment, police said.
Video surveillance from the apartment building reportedly shows Murphy kick in the door to Schlopy’s residence and walk inside. Schlopy’s neighbor is also seen confronting Murphy at the apartment.
Damages to the apartment door, provided by building owner Terry Shirey, were estimated at $646, police said.
During an interview on June 20, Murphy initially denied that he kicked in the door, but later allegedly admitted to committing the act.
Charges against Murphy were filed July 3 by SCCRPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.