BRADENTON, Fla. — Kevin Newman doesn't think his swing changes mirror what Adam Frazier did before the 2021 season. Their hands are similar, Newman admits, but Frazier's arms and legs are more spread out. His top hand is different, too.
Not that it really matters.
Newman could construct a swing that looked like a cross between Gary Sheffield and Craig Counsell, and the Pirates wouldn't complain — if it led to an uptick in offense. It's why the Frazier comparison matters more than anything Newman did this offseason when he did indeed overhaul his swing.
Remember what Frazier did in 2020-21? He became a Gold Glove finalist for the second consecutive year but also hit .230 with a .661 OPS, both career-low numbers. That offseason, Frazier shortened his swing and hit .324 before he was traded to the Padres.
The situation with Newman at shortstop this season has many parallels, and they start with what has been one of the most interesting stories of spring training thus far: Newman, armed with a $1.95 million contract, trying to rediscover the offensive form he flashed in 2019.
"The hitter is still in there," Newman insisted Saturday at LECOM Park. "The eye is still in there. The bat-to-ball skills are still in there. Things that can change are intent, bat path, stance, that sort of stuff.
"Who I was in 2019, I'm still that hitter. But you watch a lot of guys throughout the major leagues, they always make adjustments. If you don't make adjustments in baseball, you get left behind. It's just a matter of evolving and becoming the best hitter that you can be."
Those adjustments for Newman involve a more upright stance and a swing designed to take advantage of Newman's athleticism, one that stays in the zone for longer and allows him to drive through the ball.
It's something that became necessary last season after Newman finished last among 26 qualified shortstops per FanGraphs in slugging percentage (.309), OPS (.574) and Wins Above Replacement (0.3) while ranking next-to-last, per Statcast, in average exit velocity (85.3 mph).
Newman was the hardest player to strike out in MLB (once every 13.51 plate appearances) but also finished among the bottom 3% in average exit velocity, barrel percentage (1.6%) and hard-hit rate (26%).
Those numbers — and the belief the Pirates had that Newman could recapture his 2019 form, when he was worth 2.4 fWAR, hit .308 and had an .800 OPS — led manager Derek Shelton and others to challenge Newman to correct his offense.
It was the thing they did after 2020 when Newman led all Pirates fielders with eight errors in 41 games before blossoming into one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball.
"The one thing about Kevin is you can have a very direct conversation with him," Shelton said. "I give him a lot of credit."
The process of being able to take criticism and correct a problem is something Newman believes stems from how he was raised. His mother, Elizabeth, was a professional skier. His father, John, played tennis at Northern Arizona. Kevin's sisters Regan ( Northern Arizona) and Fallon (San Diego) also played college tennis.
So when the Pirates sat their regular shortstop down and said he had to contribute more offensively, Newman knew the drill.
"High school baseball competing for a spot ... college, same thing," Newman said. "I've never had a spot given to me. It's always been a competition. So when I get challenged with something like that, I have that mentality to attack it and do everything I can to get as good as I can."
Through his agent, Newman got in contact with a Los Angeles-based hitting instructor named Doug Latta, who counts Dodgers Mookie Betts and Justin Turner among his clients. The process started simple, with Newman and Latta swing videos, discussing wasting movement and places where they could find more power.
And while Newman has struggled in several areas recently, one of the biggest issues has been adjusting to breaking balls; he's hit just .196 against them each of the past two seasons.
"It's all about evolving, making adjustments and learning to stay through the zone better," Newman said. "That'll produce a higher exit velocity."
Does Newman pay attention to those numbers?
"I pay attention to base hits," Newman said with a smile. "But the harder you hit the ball, the more likely it is to find grass."
And the more a player hits, the more likely he is to play, to fend off a challenge from Oneil Cruz and others. It's also entirely possible that Newman could wind up like Frazier, provided the offense follows the same sort of path: traded.
"I've shown the offense, and I've shown the defense," Newman said. "I'm just trying to put it all together and show that I can be a complete player."