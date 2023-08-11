CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority was recently provided with a wrap-up report on the recent 100 Mile Yard Sale sponsored by the Karthaus-based Quehanna Industrial Development Corp.
QIDC spokeswoman Chris Williams told members that the yard sale, held July 21-22, had visitors from California, Montana, Kansas, Texas, Florida and Alaska.
“We even had a girl from Montreal, Canada,” she said.
She reported there were also numerous shoppers from many parts of Pennsylvania who visited the sale that was observing its 26th anniversary this year.
The sale’s route follows state Route 879 from Shawville through Medix Run in Elk County, with many residents hosting sales at their homes and local organizations selling food and items.
“I asked the people I spoke with if they came specifically for the yard sale and they told me they did,” Williams said.
She reported a number of visitors told her they use Google to search for information about the event.
Williams also reported from the information she was given a number of visitors focused their efforts on the northern portion of the route. “I spoke with people in Frenchville and Shawville and they told me they did not see the foot traffic they have had in previous years. I think a lot of people went to the top half of the yard sale this year,” she explained.
She said with the Clearfield Fair Board’s recent announcement they are holding the 2024 fair July 12-20, Williams said she hopes to purchase an advertisement in the fair directory to make people who visit Clearfield for the fair aware of the yard sale.
“We are hoping that will convince people to stay locally the whole nine days instead of three to four days for the sale,” she said.
CCRTA Director Susan Reed told fellow members the yard sale draws many to Clearfield County, and local businesses profit from visitors who lodge, eat and shop in the county.
“I work at a business located near Interstate 80. We were swamped during the yard sale. Many local businesses benefit from this,” she noted.
The 2024 sale will coincide with the annual Frenchville Picnic instead of being held on two different weekends as it was this year. The dates are July 19-20, 2024, Williams said.
Authority Chairwoman Susan Williams thanked Williams for providing details to CCRTA noting the information will assist the board when making decisions of where and how to use marketing funds.
“When you see the information visually, it’s impressive. It’s nice to be able to see this,” she said.