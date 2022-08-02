Coca-Cola sign
Buy Now

Pictured is the Coca-Cola trademarked logo discovered on the side of the Gallery 219 Antiques building on North Broad Street.

 Brianne Fleming

RIDGWAY — The recent demolition of the Sheetz store at 138 N. Broad St. in Ridgway turned out to be the key in uncovering a remarkable piece of history.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos