DuBOIS — The 10th annual Car Cruz-In, a day of fun for car enthusiasts of all ages, will be held Saturday in the DuBois City Park and will benefit the DuBois Relay For Life.
The event, which is open to the public, has become a tradition that kicks off a new year for the Relay For Life, an American Cancer Society movement which is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer.
"Over the past years, we have raised around $5,700 total from this event," said Event Leader Eva McKee.
The Car Cruz-In was started in 2012 by Eva and her husband, Bud, to benefit the Relay For Life of DuBois — an organization that is near and dear to their hearts because Eva will soon be a 15-year breast cancer survivor.
In addition, the McKees' have had many family members and friends diagnosed with cancer, who have won the battle, but, unfortunately, many have lost their fight against cancer.
Registration for the Car Cruz-In starts at 2 p.m. and the event is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The registration fee is $5 per car.
Although it's called a "Car" Cruz-In, the event is open to anything with wheels, said Eva, including cars, trucks, vans, Jeeps, SUVs, golf carts, race cars, pulling trucks, side by side's, four-wheelers, motorcycles, lawn mowers, fire trucks, ambulances, police cars.
"Whatever you like to 'cruz-in'," said Eva. "Kids are invited to bring their Power Wheels or peddle cars to put on display and drive a lap around the car cruz-in area on the sidewalk. The kids can either put their cars on display with their parents cars or they can be put on display in a separate area of the park."
Eva noted that this will be a non-judged event. Unfortunately, she said, if it rains the event will be canceled with no rain date scheduled.
Once again, the DUI simulator will be at the event thanks to Kim McDonald from State Farm Insurance, said Eva.
"Stop over and take a drive," said Eva.
Other highlights of the event include a basket raffle, 50/50, DJ, car trivia and food.
"You can stop over and purchase lemonade from Trent's Bee-licious Lemonade," said Eva. "Or, you can stop over and purchase sweets from Mommy and me Specialty cookies."
She said there will also be some Relay For Life teams set up to sell items.
"Some of the cars will also have cans set up that the public can make donations to the Relay For Life of DuBois," said Eva.
For more information, call Bud or Eva McKee at 814-236-2327 or follow the event Facebook page called Car Cruz-In, Relay For Life of DuBois.