Nursing graduates

Front row from left: Evette Shaw, Laura Lanager, Cheryl Reitz-Cuneo, and Alpha Longoria. Second Row: Morgan Smith, Lindsey Bickle, and Jerrica Strong. Third Row: Abigale Kramer, Katelyn Coulter, and Jada Bumbarger. Fourth Row: Tyler Walker, Paige Krepps, Molly Ertmer, and Mallory Smith. The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. and Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the PA State Board of Nursing.

CLEARFIELD — The 84th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program graduated 13 students on July 22.

