DuBOIS — The DuBois Firemen’s Parade winners during Saturday’s Community Days have been announced.
Float Winners
Nonprofit
1st Prize – Paint and Play School, Inc.
2nd Prize – DuBois Renegades
3rd Prize – DuBois YMCA
Business
1st Prize – Landscape One
2nd Prize – Dave Roman Excavating
3rd Prize – KMA Remarketing
Fire Apparatus Winners
Best Pumper Overall (1500 GPM and Over)
1st Prize – Oklahoma Engine 37
2nd Prize – North Point Squad 39
Best Pumper Overall (1250 GPM and Under)
Rockton Attack 40
Best Aerial Apparatus Overall
West Sandy Truck 36
Best Tanker Overall
Oklahoma Station 37
Best Brush Truck Overall
West Sandy Brush 36
Best Rescue/Engine
Sykesville Squad 8
Best Rescue Unit Overall
Oklahoma Squad 37
Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus in Service
Brady Township Engine 30 (1992)
Fire Company Traveling the Longest Distance
Philipsburg Engine 57 (38 Miles)
Special Judges Award
Reynoldsville Fire Department