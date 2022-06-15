Paint and Play float
Elaine Haskins

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — The DuBois Firemen’s Parade winners during Saturday’s Community Days have been announced.

Float Winners

Nonprofit

1st Prize – Paint and Play School, Inc.

2nd Prize – DuBois Renegades

3rd Prize – DuBois YMCA

Business

1st Prize – Landscape One

2nd Prize – Dave Roman Excavating

3rd Prize – KMA Remarketing

Fire Apparatus Winners

Best Pumper Overall (1500 GPM and Over)

1st Prize – Oklahoma Engine 37

2nd Prize – North Point Squad 39

Best Pumper Overall (1250 GPM and Under)

Rockton Attack 40

Best Aerial Apparatus Overall

West Sandy Truck 36

Best Tanker Overall

Oklahoma Station 37

Best Brush Truck Overall

West Sandy Brush 36

Best Rescue/Engine

Sykesville Squad 8

Best Rescue Unit Overall

Oklahoma Squad 37

Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus in Service

Brady Township Engine 30 (1992)

Fire Company Traveling the Longest Distance

Philipsburg Engine 57 (38 Miles)

Special Judges Award

Reynoldsville Fire Department

