Luminarias being set up
Buy Now

In this file photo from this year’s DuBois Relay For Life event, volunteers are shown setting up luminarias along Liberty Boulevard.

 File photo by Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — The American Cancer Society 2022 DuBois Relay For Life, held in late July in the DuBois City Park, raised $56,000, according to Event Leader Eva McKee.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos