DuBOIS — This year’s American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of DuBois and Elk County surpassed its goal of $75,000 by raising $104,854, according to event lead Eva McKee.
The event, held on July 22 in the DuBois City Park, was slightly different this year as the DuBois and Elk County relays merged for the first time, said McKee.
“We could not have raised this amount without the support of our community. The community has always supported our fundraisers throughout the year. The attendance seemed low at the event but the support we received was still amazing,” said McKee.
The relay had 106 participants and 17 teams registered, although all teams did not set up at the park on the day of the event, she said. Teams did their part, though, fundraising throughout the year.
“Thank you to the teams for all their hard work for the relay,” McKee said.
The survivor dinner returned this year. Approximately 47 survivors enjoyed a dinner catered by Buck’s Pizza with soda and water being provided by Prontock’s and desserts by members of the Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois.
“We are looking at continuing the dinner next year and hope to have more survivors in attendance,” McKee said.
The relay also partnered with the Paranormal and Bigfoot group. Participants were able to stop and talk to the group’s members about what they do. There was also free entertainment by local artists on the stage throughout the day.
The relay teams conducted basket raffles, food, a dunk tank, games for all ages, scavenger hunt, movies, find the hidden the rocks, and many more activities.
Luminaries were on display for most of the day and into the closing of the event. There were 655 luminaries that lit up the pathway at city park.
“As most people know finding help to do events like this is getting harder each year,” said McKee. “We are doing our best to get more people involved but we still could use more help. This is where you as a community come in to play. If you are interested in starting a team or helping with one thing, please reach out to us with any questions that you may have,” McKee said.
“A team can be a single person or a group of people getting together to raise money for a great cause — the American Cancer Society. A team may be friends, relatives, a church group, school group, co-workers, a business, a family remembering a loved one or a family honoring a loved one who has battled cancer. We are all raising money to one day hopefully find a cure for the big C,” she said.
Those interested in getting involved in the Relay For Life of DuBois and Elk County and want additional information are asked to contact either McKee at 814-577-5924 or Nikki Carey at nikki.carey@cancer.org.
The relay’s leadership team holds a monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Best Western Conference Center in DuBois. Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings to receive information about the relay.
“The time you give the relay is all about what you have time to do. We have small things that need to be done that do not require a lot of time and we can always use help the day of relay,” McKee said.
The group is in the planning stages for 2024. The event lead team is already working hard to make the relay fun for everyone, she said.
“Residents should plan to join us in 2024. Thank you again to the awesome communities that we live in. Without your support our event would not be successful,” McKee said.