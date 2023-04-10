DuBOIS — The City of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Community Days will be held June 16-17, according to fire Chief Mike Federici.
The DuBois City Council, at last Thursday’s work session, unanimously approved the longtime tradition and the city will provide its usual support and assistance to the free community event.
Prior to the vote, Federici said the fire department members voted in favor of having it again this year at their meeting this month.
“We would like to formally request your assistance as in the past,” said Federici. “We know that Community Days is a great undertaking for all of the fire department and all of the support that the city does give us helps us greatly — both financially and with the manpower that’s provided throughout that timeframe.”
“If we can provide a little bit of clarification, I think Chief Federici, you guys have decided that you’ll be using an independent accountant to take in all of the donations for Community Days,” said Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel. “They (accountant) will be paying all of the bills for Community Days. A report will be given to us at the end of community days and those accounts will go through our auditing process.”
Following approval by the council, Federici said the fire department has an agreement ready with JMSR Holdings to handle all of the bookkeeping and tax paperwork.
Down to Earth Garden Club agreement
The council unanimously approved an updated agreement with the Down to Earth Garden Club.
“As a review, this is just the same contract they’ve had in the past except we took out areas they will no longer be dealing with,” said Councilwoman Diane Bernardo.
The previous agreement dated back to 1999.
Bernardo said the garden club will be beautifying city properties such as the Pershing Parking lot, the DuBois Public Library, the municipal building and police station. She said they will have plantings on the DuBois Walkway. All of the plants, the planters and everything they provide are theirs, not the city’s.
“So they (garden club) come and do this for us,” said Bernardo. The agreement is to make sure that the parties are separate in terms of liabilities. There is no cost to the city.
The club is a nonprofit organization that has been beautifying not only city property but other properties around the community for more than 25 years, Bernardo said at the March 27th meeting when the new agreement was first presented to the council for its review.
Hospital authority
The council also approved a request from Chris Mohney, solicitor for the hospital authority, to reappoint the following individuals to the authority of the city, for terms ending Jan. 1, 2026: Albert L. Varacallo III; Patrick J. Reilly Jr.; and George Heigel.
Former cosmetology building
Acting Manager Chris Nasuti said he wants to keep this item on the agenda because the Redevelopment Authority continues to get interest in the vacant cosmetology building located downtown.
“We’ll keep you updated as we continue to make progress on that building,” said Nasuti.
Regular meeting
The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday (tonight) in the municipal building located at 16 W. Scribner Ave.
Some items expected to be on the agenda include: A recommendation to award bids for paving, pavement markings and chemicals for the water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and swimming pool, said Nasuti.