HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PBFC) has made its 2023 trout stocking schedules available online at www.FishandBoat.com, and via the FishBoatPA mobile app.
The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.3 million rainbow trout; 707,000 brown trout; and 168,000 brook trout. As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length, with an average weight of .58 pounds.
Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order, and indicates stocking dates and the species of trout that will be stocked.
To participate in trout fishing, anglers ages 16 and older are required to possess a fishing license and a trout permit. Anglers and boaters can start preparing for opening day of trout season now by purchasing their fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals online, on the FishBoatPA mobile app or by visiting one of approximately 700 retail license issuing agents.
For more information, visit www.FishandBoat.com.