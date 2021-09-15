BROOKVILLE — Twenty-four hour flagging began Tuesday from the intersection of State Route 28/U.S. Route 322 to the end of the project on Route 28 in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The flagging is expected to continue until Thursday.
Work on the project includes overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction.
PennDOT urges motorists to follow the posted signs and delineations and to build extra time into their travel schedule as delays are expected while this work takes place.
Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of Route 28 and Route 322.