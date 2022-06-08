DuBOIS — DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois City Park, will return for its 30th year Friday and Saturday.
The event offers a wide variety of family entertainment, according to Chairman Joe Mitchell.
“We look forward to an action packed Friday and Saturday,” said Mitchell. “We’re very excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary of Community Days and the 150th anniversary of DuBois. With paying respect to those two things, we really tried to pack this Community Days with more entertainment and cap it off with an outstanding firemen’s parade and fireworks.”
The celebration kicks off a weekend of festivities in DuBois that mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of 1888, which destroyed much of the city and led to the creation of the volunteer fire department that has protected it ever since.
The annual event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 10 and from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Community Days has always maintained the belief that the celebration should be presented to the public participants at the smallest expense possible; therefore most of the activities, as always, are free.
This year’s event will not disappoint with a multitude of good entertainment, said Mitchell, who outlined some of the highlights, including:
9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit
“The biggest draw this year’s probably going to be our 9//11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said Mitchell.
Do you remember where you were that horrific day, when the U.S. was under attack by a terrorist organization? Many lives were lost and many heroic acts were witnessed. Please take a moment and tour the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit. It will be located in the parking lot beside Penelec both days.
Danny ‘Special Head’ Wolverton
Danny “Special Head” Wolverton shocked the world when he levitated on “America’s Got Talent,” come see what amazing things he’ll do in DuBois. He will be on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage area at 6 p.m. Friday and at 3:30 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday and on the American Legion Stage at 9 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 9 p.m. Saturday.
Groovalicious
Groovalicious, the ultimate 70s dance party band, will take you back to those carefree days of bell bottoms and platforms, disco balls, glitter, clams on half shell and roller skates. They will be performing at 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Jeff Jimerson and Airborne
Jeff Jimerson is the primary National Anthem singer for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He surrounds himself with talented musicians and vocalists that make up Airborne. He will perform at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Her Royal Majesty’s Secret Circus
British super-Secret Circus agents, Honeymoon & Butterfly, are on a mission. Using their extremely high IQs, plunger arrows and a huge stealth unicycle, their original comedy and “special” tricks are bound to save the day. The show is action-packed comedy for all ages. They will be on the American Legion Stage at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Circus Incredible
Circus Incredible consists of Lyric Wallenda, a seventh generation circus performer of the renowned “World Famous Wallenda” family, her mother Rietta Wallenda, and Lyric’s husband, Simon Arestov, who began his own circus career 32 years ago. The circus will perform at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday behind the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater and at 1:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
‘Magic Man’ T.J. Hill
“Magic Man” T.J. Hill has a unique style of comedy and magic. His show is filled with music, audience participation, comedy and magic you just can’t believe. He will perform on the Penelec Stage at 7:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Firemen’s Parade
When the city fire siren sounds, the Firemen’s Parade begins to roll at 5 p.m. Saturday from Long Avenue and Main Street.
Giant fireworks display
The fun-filled weekend will end at 10 p.m. Saturday with the giant fireworks display by the World Famous Zambelli’s, the first family of fireworks. The fireworks will be launched near the city park and are sponsored by Dr. Joe Valigorsky, Attorney Toni Cherry, Dr. Mark Piasio, Attorney Paula Cherry and the Parade Committee.
DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Garage Party
Velveeta (www.80scheese.com) will play from 8:30 p.m.-midnight Friday at the DuBois City Garage, 10 Parkway Drive. No cover charge but persons must be 21 years old or older to attend.
On Saturday from 8:30 p.m.-midnight, the Rum Dums will be playing.
For a complete list of events, visit the DuBois Community Days website — https://www.duboiscommunitydays.org/ — or see the program book included in Thursday’s edition.