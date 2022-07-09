KERSEY — A new 3D archery shoot that will help support the Elk County Conservation District’s Envirothon competitions is targeted for Sunday, July 24 at the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club in Kersey.
Registration will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shooters can enter the course after registering. The cost is $15 per round, according to the event flyer.
Resource Conservation Technician Victoria Challingsworth said they decided to try something new this year, given the challenges that took place during COVID-19. The ECCD hasn’t hosted its “Clays for Conservation” fundraiser since 2020, due to the pandemic, as well as price increases and shortages.
“3D shoots are pretty common in this area,” she said. “Some of our staff thought this would be a great replacement for the clay shoot, because it is the type of activity people in this area are really into. We have wonderful facilities available to use in Elk County, so we went for it.”
This is the ECCD’s first archery shoot, so they are all looking forward to it, said Challingsworth, noting that Tony Greenwalt of the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club has been very helpful in coordinating the event and contributing his knowledge.
The sportsmen’s club will break out some of their fun, unique targets for this, said Challingsworth, such as a buffalo, wolf, elk and even a zombie.
“There will be 30-35 targets, and the district will run some novelty shots as well and offer prizes,” she added.
The Envirothon is offered to all high schools and middle schools in Elk County.
“The Elk County Conservation District hosts a study day event where we bus the students, typically to the Elk Visitor Center, provide lunch and bring in speakers to help the kids focus on specific topics,” she said. “On the day of the competition, we provide lunch and snacks, all the students receive a T-shirt, and the first-place winners get a cool prize.”
The ECCD also hosts a Junior Envirothon event, where meals and T-shirts are provided as well. The district fundraises to help cover these costs, and also receives donations from local businesses.
An internationally-recognized competition, the Envirothon involves students competing in different outdoor activities like soils, forestry and aquatics, as well as a current issue, said Challingsworth.
“Students, in teams of five, compete on a local level against teams from all the high schools in Elk County. The winner on the local level continues on to compete at the statewide event. After states, winners go on to nationals.”
Elk County’s team took 11th place at the state competition this year, she noted.
Participants in the archery shoot will need to bring their own bows and arrows, Challingsworth said, as the ECCD does not have access to these items for public use.
There will be prizes for first-place winners, as well as for the novelty shots, food for sale and more. The event is sure to be a friendly competition and good time supporting a worthwhile cause, she said.
“We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the support of the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club. Whether it is the Clays for Conservation, or now the Arrows for Education, our local sportsmen’s clubs have always supported the activities of the Conservation District, and we appreciate them,” said Challingsworth.
All ages are welcome, with those 12 and under shooting for free. Contact Challingsworth with questions at vchallingsworth@countyofelkpa.com or 814-776-5373.