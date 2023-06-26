FORCE — The Bennetts Valley Alumni Association began awarding scholarships to graduates who were residents of Bennetts Valley in 1954 with Catherine (Caimi) Golbieski as the first recipient. More than 150 scholarships have been awarded since that time.
This year, four graduating seniors from Bennetts Valley who attended St. Marys Area High School were each awarded a $500 scholarship. They received an additional $250 through the generosity of the late Raymond Carlson, class of ’46, in memory of his niece, Sharen Martin, class of ’69.
Seniors receiving scholarships are Matthew Blythe of Benezette, Mya Klaiber, Elija Rippey and Augustus Secco of Weedville.
The 75th Annual Bennetts Valley Alumni Association banquet was held recently at St. Joseph’s Social Hall in Force. The classes of ’43,’53,’63 and ’73 were given special recognition and their class pictures were featured in the program.
The Bennetts Valley Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to Clayton Kunes, class of ’63, and Cynthia (Youngmark) Duell, class of ’66.
Honored guests in attendance were current teachers from Bennetts Valley Elementary School. Next school year, these teachers and elementary students will be at Fox Township School in Kersey due to the closing of Bennetts Valley Elementary School on June 2 of this year.
The Bennetts Valley Alumni Association Scholarship Committee is comprised of Donald Chiapelli, Verlie Freeburg, and Rita Fenice.
The Alumni Banquet Planning Committee includes Marlene Berasi, Donald Chiapelli, Rita Fenice, Verlie Freeburg, Vanessa Mirtich, and Joe Sexton. The meal, chair covers and decorations were provided by Shannon’s Catering.