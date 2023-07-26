ST. MARYS — Longtime educator and Kersey native Pamela Yeager settled in as the new principal of South St. Marys Street Elementary School shortly before the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Yeager stepped into the position in spring of this year when former SSMSES Principal Christine “Chrissy” Kuhar was named assistant superintendent of St. Marys Area School District.
Prior to this, Yeager was with Ridgway Area School District for 20-plus years –where she says she developed much of her foundational skills, among many others. She was most recently principal of Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School for seven years. Her background also includes being a middle school counselor and special education teacher in Ridgway.
Yeager loved her counseling position, noting that it was a nice mix of working with kids, some classroom lessons and also individual and small-group counseling. She also worked with administration as a counselor.
“It gave me more of a global view of what was going on in the whole building,” she said.
Her past experiences have allowed Yeager to become very invested in social emotional learning and development.
“I think so much of building relationships and showing kids that you care, having healthy, positive relationships,” she said.
It’s all about embracing kids doing well in school, and ensuring they want and are excited to be there.
Yeager said her transition to South has been “such an easy connection” and “a good match from the start.” She aligns well with the school’s values, including treating one another with kindness and teaching students to do the same.
Kuhar has provided support and been there for Yeager throughout the transition process, she noted.
The staff members at South have also received Yeager very well, she noted, being “very welcoming, open and kind” and stepping in to help when needed.
“I was blown away by the culture when I got here,” Yeager said. “They have great relationships with each other and the kids.”
She added that staff members have given her much information, direction and valuable input.
Students were naturally been very welcoming, giving Yeager lots of hugs and cards, she says.
“It’s a really good feeling.”
It’s important for youth, too, to not view the principal’s office in a negative light.
“We try to make it positive, and recognize kids for the good things that they are doing, (teaching them) to learn from mistakes and to do better,” she said.
Ahead of the 2023-24 school year, one of Yeager’s main goals is to make a list of priorities. She has been surveying the staff at South in the “gathering state” of information, learning what is important to them and what changes they feel should be made.
“I like to listen, watch, observe before making changes, learning (about) what they feel needs to grow and change and evolve,” Yeager said.
Outside of her professional world, Yeager has two children, 9 and 10 years old, and much of her life revolves around their sports and activities.
Transitioning to South was a change that Yeager wasn’t anticipating, but one she says is “a good change.”
Never forgetting where she came from, Yeager –having spent most of her professional career in Ridgway Area School District –says it will always hold a special place in her heart.
“It’s where I grew as an educator. I can look back over my years there, and (know) they helped me grow into who I am today.”