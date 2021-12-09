ST. MARYS — Huge smiles and wagging tails recently graced the resident rooms of Elk Haven Nursing Home again after a nearly two-year hiatus, offering a “pawsitive” experience for everyone involved.
Handler Davina Geitner has three therapy dogs — Maddie, 9, and Lexie, 13, both golden retrievers, and Gracie, 11, a humane society rescue. All are certified through Therapy Dogs International (TDI) and are registered to go with Geitner individually or in groups of two.
Starting in March 2020, Geitner and the dogs were unable to visit at Pinecrest Manor, Elk Haven Nursing Home and Penn Highlands Community Nurses Adult Day Services due to COVID-19 restrictions, and have since resumed room-to-room patient visits.
Prior to the pandemic, Geitner and her four-legged ladies were busy visiting several other places in St. Marys as well, including the Penn Highlands Generations and swing-bed units, St. Marys Area High School and Silver Creek Terrace.
Maddie has been a therapy dog for six years, Lexie five years and Gracie, three.
Typically, a visit to Elk Haven this time of year means Christmas photos with the residents and the dogs in the activity room, but they are unable to do that this year, said Geitner.
The experience of returning to Elk Haven, as well as the other agencies, was special for everyone involved.
“It was such an exciting week to be back in full swing, volunteering and going room to room to visit the residents,” said Geitner. “I’m not sure who was more excited – myself, the dogs, the residents or the healthcare workers. Everyone was so excited to see us back.”
She witnessed an immediate change in emotion in some patients, said Geitner, who went from seeming to be “very sad and depressed” to “delightful and happy” within a minute, all because of getting to pet a soft fur coat and experience unconditional canine compassion.
“A few residents actually responded very positively to the dogs for the first time, and the dogs brightened their mood,” she said.
Maddie and Lexie were whining with excitement in the parking lots of places before visiting, Geitner added. These visits are also very important to the therapy dogs’ well-being.
“During COVID, Lexie became very sad and depressed, and her arthritis was worsening,” she said. “Honestly, within the last few months and with some medication changes, this dog is back to her happy self.”
When Maddie was over 1 year old, she fell from the air to the ground onto her side when trying to catch a tennis ball. This bad experience actually ended up leading Geitner into the therapy-dog world.
“She has compromised breathing upon exertion, and I knew we could never run agility or do fast-moving sports,” she said. “I wanted something we could do together, and this led us on a path of therapy dogs.”
Geitner and the dogs attend a dog camp each year, where the dogs take a TDI prep class, continuing their training.
“Maddie’s injury was bad, but it led us to the best volunteer job in the world.”