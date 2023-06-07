DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Barry Abbott, at Monday’s meeting, questioned fellow Supervisor Kevin Salandra about a chainsaw bid he made and township employees doing work on his property.
Prior to the meeting, Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers said the board held an executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters.
During the supervisors’ comments portion of the regular meeting, Abbott, referring to the executive session, said the supervisors had “a very interesting discussion in the last half hour....”
To be transparent, Abbott asked Salandra “to talk a little bit about your bid on your chainsaw and a little bit about the workers working on your property and get it in front....”
“Barry, like I told you before, you’re making a big deal,” said Salandra. “I put in a bid on a chainsaw through Ace Hardware of Brockway with four other people and didn’t get it. It was in writing, don’t know what the problem is. One supervisor seems to have a problem with everything I do.
“Also, either two or three years ago, the township road crew was doing some cutting and I pointed out they were going way over the right of way and instructed them not to cut anything on my property, and they cut down a bunch of trees on my property with their brush cutter,” said Salandra. “They (township) replaced them (trees). I wanted to hire a landscaper. The other four supervisors and township manager asked me not to hire a landscaper and let the township crew do it. I said, what if everything dies, and they said we’ll replace it, and they did. And again, Mr. Abbott has a problem with me saving the township money by letting the township crew do it instead of hiring a landscaper to do it.”
Interjecting, Beers noted that the township is not hiding anything and the incident was brought up by the township on Oct. 4, 2021.
Reading a letter from township records, Beers said, “Dear Mr. Salandra, on Sept. 23, 2021, our public works department conducted mowing operations along Thunderbird Road. During this mowing operation several trees on your property were cut down and two of your trees were scraped outside of our right of way. The purpose of this letter is to document that Sandy Township will replant trees in this area to compensate for these losses. Additionally, a tree bark sealant was applied to the two trees that were scraped. If these trees dies as a result of these wounds, Sandy Township will replace them in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused you. Sandy Township will take steps in the future to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”
It was noted that Abbott was not on the Board of Supervisors in September of 2021.
“It was brought to my attention that within the past two weeks, Sandy Township workers were at Kevin’s house, watering trees, fixing trees,” said Abbott.
“They did replant the trees, I believe two Thursdays ago, because I pointed out to (township manager) Shawn (Arbaugh) last fall that they had died and they finally got there. And I do believe they needed watered because there hasn’t been rain in two weeks. So if not, they’ll be planting them again,” Salandra said.
“I’m pointing that out because it was brought to my attention. I personally don’t think it should happen, we discussed it,” said Abbott.
“If it happens again, next time I’ll hire a landscaper....,” said Salandra, noting that it would cost the township more money if he did.