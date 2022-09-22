RIDGWAY — Recipients of awards for the fall round of the 2022 Act 13 funding were announced at the Elk County Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday.
Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker commented that this mini grant program was implemented 10 years ago, whereby twice a year, a total of $50,000 is awarded, with no more than $10,000 given to any one entity. Prospective projects must meet the statutory guidelines, and because there were 32 applications received with a total amount of $266,385 requested, it was not possible for all the applicants to receive a mini grant during this round.
- Benezette Township received an award in the amount of $5,000 to purchase and install a new generator at its municipal building.
- Millstone Township received $5,000 towards the purchase of a used truck with a plow and spreader.
- Highland Township received $5,000 towards the purchase and installation of an emergency generator.
- Horton Township received $5,000 towards the purchase and installation of a 14KW generator at the municipal building.
- Johnsonburg Borough received $2,500 towards removing and repaving a handicapped parking spot at the Community Center.
- The Borough of Ridgway received $2,500 for the purchase and installation of three play structures at Neilson Park.
- The Jay Township Sewer Authority received $5,000 to build a storage building for equipment and supplies.
- Ridgway Animal Haven was awarded $2,500 to build a shed for a TNVR-Trap to catch stray cats.
- The Elk County Humane Society received $2,500 to repair walls inside the shelter building.
- Fox Post 511 American Legion received $5,000 toward replacing the roof on the Legion building.
- The Mount Zion Historical Society was awarded $5,000 for electric service and a holding tank for new restrooms at the Historical Park on Mount Zion Road.
- The Bucktail Archers received $5,000 to upgrade the indoor range and the parking lot.
Elk County Director of Elections Kim Fry reported that monies from the 2022 Election Security Grant have been used to purchase personal computers that meet the required specifications to access SUREVote, mobile devices necessary to conform to the Commonwealth’s multi-factor authentication standard, physical security devices to protect critical election infrastructure, and monitoring and detection tools to identify threats to the county’s elections infrastructure. Fry also reminded everyone that Nov. 8 is General Election Day. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24. The deadline to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is Nov. 1, and the deadline for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots is Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.
An application for the use of the Courthouse Lawn on Sept. 24, for Tri County Church to erect an inflatable slide during the Flavors of Fall Festival was unanimously approved.
Jim Chorney was present and gave an update from the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission. In January, North Central was awarded a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to help small municipalities apply for grants from available state and federal funds. They created a simplified two-page call for projects that was sent out to municipalities in the six-county region served by North Central. They had 52 applications which they then searched for funding from various sources to apply to the proposed projects. They are now issuing another call for projects that serve businesses, communities, and residents in one or more of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties. Help with grant writing is available to municipalities who wish to submit a project proposal to https://www.ncentral.com/call-for-projects/
Bills in the amount of $491,918.27 for the period of Sept. 3-17, were approved for payment.
For the third time this year, the commissioners will be moving their meeting venue out into the community. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., the Elk County Commissioners will meet at Keystone Elk Country Visitor Center Discovery Room in Benezette.