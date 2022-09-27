RIDGWAY — With the awarding of the fall round of Act 13 mini grants, the Elk County Commissioners announced that a total of $1 million has been given to eligible Elk County municipalities and organizations since 2013.
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry said, “Under Gov. Tom Corbin, legislation was passed in February of 2012, and the first Act 13 money arrived in Elk County in 2013. It became apparent that these new dollars could address many community needs, and the Board of Commissioners at that time, Dan Freeburg, Jan Kemmer and June Sorg, took a leadership role in pushing those impact fee dollars out to address critical needs as quickly as possible.”
He went on to say that it became apparent to that Board of Commissioners that a more structured method needed to be developed to ensure that all eligible municipalities and organizations had an equal opportunity to present their proposed projects and be considered for Act 13 funds. At the time, Elk County was one of the first to establish such guidelines to disburse those funds equitably around the county. Act 13 funding was continued through the Gov. Tom Wolf administration, and it continues to fill critical needs in local communities.
To mark the occasion, former commissioners Kemmer and Sorg were in attendance. Kemmer commented that it was their fellow commissioner Dan Freeburg who first proposed the structure of awarding a maximum of $50,000 in mini grants twice a year, hoping to help as many municipalities and organizations as they could by capping at $5,000 the amount any one applicant could receive in any round. Equitable distribution of each round of mini grants was to remain at the discretion of the Board of Commissioners of each county.
Commissioner Fritz Lecker commented that, by unanimous decision, the Board of Commissioners agreed that next year, $75,000 will be awarded twice a year instead of $50.000.
State Rep. Mike Armanini added that, after looking at the list of municipalities and organizations that have benefitted from these funds, he felt that the entire county, from the largest municipalities to the smallest townships, was well represented.
“I’m glad to be a part of this million-dollar event and I hope we can hit $2 million much more quickly with the increased amounts,” he said.
Act 13 Mini Grant Recipients 2013-2022:
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS)
- Area Transportation Authority (ATA)
- Benezette Township
- Bennetts Valley Ambulance
- Bennetts Valley Senior Center
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters
- Boy Scout Troop 93
- Bucktail Archers
- CAPSEA
- Civil Air Patrol
- CenClear
- Community Education Center
- Community Nurses
- Elk County Courthouse
- Elk County District Attorney
- Elk County Fair
- Elk County Farm Bureau
- Elk County Fire Chiefs
- Elk County Historical Society
- Elk County Humane Society
- Elk County Police Departments
- Elk County Riders
- Elk County Sheriff
- Elkland Search and Rescue
- Fox Post 511 American Legion
- Fox Township Ambulance
- Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Fox Township Sewer Authority
- Fox Township Supervisors
- Friends of Twin Lakes ANF
- Good Samaritan Food Bank
- Highland Township
- Highland Township Municipal Authority
- Horton Township
- Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Jay Township
- Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Jay Township Sewer Authority
- Jay Township Water Authority
- Jones Township Supervisors
- Jones Township Municipal Authority
- Johnsonburg Borough
- Johnsonburg Community Center
- Johnsonburg Knothole Association
- Johnsonburg Municipal Authority
- Johnsonburg Police Department
- Johnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department
- Keystone Elk Country Alliance
- Life and Independence for Today (LIFT)
- Millstone Township
- Mount Zion Historical Society
- Office of Human Services
- Operation Elk County
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Rides for Vets
- Ridgway Ambulance
- Ridgway American Legion 208
- Ridgway Animal Haven
- Ridgway Area School
- Ridgway Borough
- Ridgway Cemetery Association
- Ridgway Free Public Library
- Ridgway Little League
- Ridgway Oddfellows
- Ridgway Police Department
- Ridgway Rifle Club
- Ridgway Township
- Ridgway Township Municipal Authority
- Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department
- Ridgway YMCA
- Shamrock Football
- Spring Creek Township
- St. Marys Airport
- St. Marys Ambulance
- St. Marys Beagle Club
- St. Marys City
- St. Marys Crystal Fire Department
- St. Marys Police
- St. Marys Snowmobile
- St. Marys Sportsmen
- Toby Creek Watershed Authority
- Tri County Rail Trail Association
- Trout Unlimited J. Zwald Chapter
- Wapiti Roost Chapter
- West Creek Rail Trail Association
- Western PA Conservancy
- Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department