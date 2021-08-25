MEDIX RUN — Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) of DuBois recently completed another year of the “Adopt-a-Stream” project in Medix Run Aug. 21.
This year’s undertaking welcomed 26 volunteers, according to the PWHU’s Facebook post, as well as Lea the Golden Retriever who enjoyed some time in the water. This is in an increase from the 18 volunteers who participated in 2020.
There are 21 devices, or “jack dams,” in the five-mile stretch of Medix Run, said PWHU Secretary Beth Giese.
“The devices provide deep pools for the fish, as well as erosion control,” said Giese.
Volunteers perform maintenance each year when the waters are fairly low, she said.
“Many devices were secured, and pools deepened along our five-mile stretch of the waterway in Elk and Clearfield counties,” said Giese in the PWHU’s Facebook post.
PWHU partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission around 30 years ago to maintain the waterway, said Giese. Many of these devices stop erosion from occurring where it’s not wanted, Giese says, and others deflect the water flow. They also give the fish deep pools and overhangs to live in. Part of the project also includes clearing areas of debris.
The volunteers also enjoyed lunch and fellowship under a canopy following the project. Much of this annual undertaking is about spending time with one another, too, including families and friends in an outdoor setting.
The Medix Run stream project is just one of PWHU’s local efforts. Others include teaching youth to build Eastern bluebird boxes, youth pheasant hunts and bear cub studies, tree planting and apple pruning and helping with the elk habitat. It also offers a Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology scholarship and participates in Clearfield County Youth Field Day in June.
Visit PWHU (Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited) on Facebook.