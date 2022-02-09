DuBOIS — Steve Dunlap, the fire chief for Adrian Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department, expressed his disappointment to the township supervisors Monday night about the newly-appointed fire subcommittee for the DuBois/Sandy consolidation process.
“I’d just like to say how displeased and concerned we (Adrian) are with the new appointed fire board for the consolidation committee,” said Dunlap during the public comment portion of the supervisors’ regular meeting.
“Excuse me, Mr. Chair, shouldn’t comments be for the (consolidation) committee of nine since, unfortunately, the five of us supervisors don’t have control over ...,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“Yeah, what we are going to do is he is just bringing it up and I was going to bring that up as soon as he’s finished talking,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
“As you know, some of you know, each individual fire station in Sandy Township is funded solely through what our contract states for township, the millage and our fundraisers,” said Dunlap. “We own all the stuff in our buildings. And it’s really not fair that we have no representation on that board to say what’s going to happen with our building, our equipment ... anywhere from there. In the paper, probably about a month ago, (it said) we had to work together on stuff, but we’re going to work together on certain things. We should be working together on everything together, not just bits and pieces here and there, so I would like to be, if you guys have any say, I’d like to be put on that board.”
“Thanks for bringing it up, Steve,” said Beers. “What we’ll do is ... our two delegates right now for the committee, if you can make it on Wednesday at noon, down at the DuBois City building, you’re more than welcome to go down and they’re going to discuss it down there with the nine-member board.”
“The nine-member board is who decides who’s on the sub-committees and I pushed for more people and they said that we could add them later, so hopefully Wednesday’s later,” said Salandra.
“(I) hope so,” said Dunlap.
On Jan. 26, the first official meeting of the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee was held at the city building. Richard Whitaker was nominated as chairperson of the nine-person committee, with members unanimously appointing him to the position.
Other members of the consolidation committee are DuBois Mayor Edward Walsh, township Supervisor Kevin Salandra, city Engineer Chris Nasuti, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Redevelopment Director and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell and Daniel Kohlhepp.
During that meeting, six subcommittees were created to help move the process forward. The subcommittees include police, fire, administration and facilities, public works/water/sewer, finance and codes and zoning.
Members of the subcommittees, following an 8-1 vote with Salandra opposing, are:
- Police — Kris Kruzelak (chair), Blaine Clark, Dustin Roy, Shawn McCleary, Josh Johnston, Rod Fairman, Mike Dilullo.
- Fire — John “Herm” Suplizio (chair), Rob Burgeson, Tony Roy, Dana Smith, Joe Mitchell, Bill Beers, Mike Federici.
- Administration and Facilities: Shawn Arbaugh (chair), John “Herm” Suplizio, Edward Walsh, Tom Petraitus, Randy Schmidt, Dan Corbett, Steve Brown.
- Public Works/Water/Sewer — Chris Nasuti (chair), Mike Haynes, Scott Farrell, Matt Cook, Bob Ellinger.
- Finance — Joe Mitchell (chair), Kevin Salandra, DeLean Shepherd, Shelly Reasinger, Ed Andrulonis, Ray Donati, Kevin Hudock.
- Codes and Zoning — Daniel Kohlhepp (chair), Zac Lawhead, Pat Green, Gary Gruda, Pat Reasinger, Andy Sayers, Melissa Keen, Bill Kulbacki, Ed Clark, Harold Webster.
The consolidation committee’s meeting schedule is for the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at noon at the city building. The next meeting will be held Wednesday.