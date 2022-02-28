REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Adult Education Program is one step closer to finally achieving its accreditation status.
Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy said Jeff Tech applied for its accreditation through the Pennsylvania Department of Education in 2019.
According to its website, the PDE is accrediting “postsecondary institutions and programs in the commonwealth whose programs equal or exceed 300 instructional hours, have credentialed instructors and are administered separately from the secondary programs,” it says.
Bundy said it has been her main goal for several years to ensure that this happens.
An accreditation can mean a lot for a program such as the Adult Education Program at Jeff Tech, a career and technical education institution, ultimately validating the integrity of the program, its curriculum, instructors, etc.
Career and technical training is something that has continued to grow and grow in demand from employers in the region, Bundy noted.
One of the most significant shifts after an accreditation is achieved is that institutions may then register their programs “Title IV,” making federal financial assistance available to students, according to the PDE. Students will also be eligible to apply for grants and other borrowing options that are available at four-year universities.
The lack of funding available has “barred” a lot of students from reaching their goals, said Bundy.
Thus far, Bundy says, Jeff Tech has met the criteria required for the accreditation. The next step, an overall review of the program that will be on site early this year, will include a close look at its curriculum, staffing, content, policy procedure and other aspects.
This accreditation, said Bundy, will send a “community message,” that these programs are valued and solid, training students efficiently. Overall, it would be “game changing” for Jeff Tech, its students and employers.
The Adult Education Program is fulfilling a community need, providing top-notch and innovative education opportunities within a reasonable time frame, and at a reasonable cost, while preparing these students to directly enter the workforce and have successful careers.