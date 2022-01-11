DuBOIS — Just short of spending two Christmases at the Clearfield County SPCA, Max, a 5-year-old pit bull mix, is now king of the castle in his new home.
The Salada family of DuBois, Jay and Laurie and their son, Nathan, adopted Max on Dec. 2, 2021, said Laurie, who prior to Max, had always owned smaller dog breeds. Her husband and son, however, desired a bigger pet dog.
Max acquired a large following, particularly on social media, after spending 417 days at the shelter. Laurie recalled seeing his face pop up on her Facebook newsfeed.
“It just tore at our heartstrings, knowing he had been there for so long,” she said.
Max is the Salada family’s first-ever rescue dog.
“They brought him into the greeting room; he came right up to me, and he has been by my side ever since,” said Laurie.
The day that Max left the shelter, he was taken straight to Petco with his new family, where he picked out his own bed and some toys. Immediately, he became a “mama’s boy,” and slept with Laurie, she said, and was very well behaved.
Laurie, who suffers from stage two kidney disease and cirrhosis, among other things, said Max has been the one who has rescued her.
“He is such a blessing,” she said.
Prior to his adoption, the Salada family was told that Max was solely an outside dog, and that he might be prone to have some aggression toward other dogs and cats.
In the Salada home, which they just recently moved into, Max is very happy, playful and has a healthy appetite. He also has shown no aggression toward the neighborhood dogs who walk by, and actually just sniffs and licks them.
Although Max is part pit bull, and was formerly predicted to be aggressive, shelter dogs can be completely different and calmer characters once they are comfortable in their “furever” homes. Now, he even snores like a locomotive while sleeping, Laurie jokes.
She bought Max a big, gold chain with diamonds, and he is there to greet her in the morning with a wagging tail, eager to put it on, Laurie says.
Max’s following still lives, as Laurie receives messages asking how he is, to which she responds usually with a photo of Max in his happy place. A care package was also recently sent to the Clearfield SPCA for Max.
“I’m very involved with Max and his life and his journey,” she said
After a rough couple of years, both the Salada family and Max celebrated a Christmas together with a family party, where everyone enjoyed his company, said Laurie.
Max even gives doggy hugs, standing up and wrapping his paws around Laurie’s neck. He has done the same with Laurie’s mother-in-law, too, who has fallen for his charm as well.
“He brings so much love and positivity here,” she said.
Being at the shelter was tough, said Laurie, as she could’ve rescued every animal there. Admittedly, she had the pre-misconception that pit bulls can be mean or aggressive dogs.
“It’s all in how they are raised,” she said. “He has no hate, no aggression. You just have to be open minded and give that dog a chance to prove itself.”
Nathan Salada said he is very fond of Max.
“He is the best dog ever. He is so kind.”
On Christmas in his new home, Max was king of the castle, receiving two new beds, treats, blankets and toys. On a regular basis, he receives doggy ice cream and chicken dinners.
Jay Salada describes Max as a “big baby,” despite the reputation of the pit bull breed, and said he is very well-behaved.