HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in conjunction with the 46th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced Thursday that the Office of Attorney General has charged 13 individuals and taken down a heroin/fentanyl and a methamphetamine trafficking organization allegedly operating in Elk and Erie counties.
The investigation culminated in the execution of search warrants in October 2020, when agents seized more than eight pounds or 700,000 doses of methamphetamine, according to a news release from Shapiro’s office.
“While we lose 14 Pennsylvanians a day to drug overdoses, these individuals peddled poisons into our communities with total disregard for the consequences,” said Shapiro. “We’re committed to shutting down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, keeping Pennsylvania neighborhoods safe, and saving lives.”
The investigation into the rings began in 2019 after agents from the office’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations identified Thomas Wallace, of Erie, Margaret Wisor, of Johnsonburg and Joshua Pulliam and Joshua Coles of Erie County as individuals allegedly trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl throughout Elk and Erie counties.
The subsequent investigation into their trafficking network identified nine other individuals allegedly involved in trafficking methamphetamine: Dustin Black, of Kitanning, Ashley Bowley, of Ridgway, Adam Curci, of St. Marys, Rikki Curcio, of Bradford, Andrew Hoover, of Erie, Joseph Krise, of Kersey, James McDonald, of St. Marys, Cayla Royer, of Weedville and Michael VanDyne, of the Elk County Prison.
Wisor, Pulliam, Coles, Black, Bowley, Curci, Hoover, McDonald and VanDyne are all currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and were charged with crimes related to the grand jury investigation. Wallace, Curcio, Krise and Royer were taken into custody this week and charged with criminal conspiracy and drug-related offenses, according to Shapiro’s office.
All charges are accusations. The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty. This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Roger Bauer.
The investigation was conducted in partnership with task force officers from the Attorney General’s North Central Drug Task Force, Elk County District Attorney’s Office, Elk County District Attorney’s Office County Detective, City of St. Marys Police Department, Clarion Police Department, Edinboro Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, Girard Borough Police Department, Johnsonburg Police Department, Lake City Police Department, Millcreek Township Police Department, Ridgway Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence.