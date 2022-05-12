RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was a guest of honor during Wednesday’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) kickoff at the Elk County Offices of Emergency Services.
Elk is the 16th county in Pennsylvania to join LETI, an initiative of the Attorney General’s office dedicated to helping people with addiction. And, said Shapiro, there will be more in the weeks ahead.
Shapiro referred to all of the officials in attendance as a “united front” in facing the state’s opioid crisis, thanking the district attorneys and law enforcement members for their commitment to making communities safe.
“We lose far too many lives to drug overdoses,” Shapiro said, noting that 5,168 people died in Pennsylvania in 2020, nearly every one of them due to an opioid overdose.
The Attorney General’s office continues to battle this crisis, he said.
“Since 2017, we have arrested 8,100 drug dealers here in this region and all across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “We have taken 3.2 million doses of heroin off of our streets, and shut down numerous drug operations in this region, thanks to the cooperation of our law enforcement partners.”
Shapiro went on to say that fentanyl has replaced heroin as the dominant opioid.
Flowing into Elk County this summer will be $1.2 million in funds dedicated to treatment for addiction and saving lives.
“We cannot simply arrest our way out of this crisis. We understand drug addiction is a disease –not a crime. We need more easier access to treatment that helps save lives,” he said.
LETI is a collaborative effort not just involving law enforcement, but also the sheriff’s office and probation and parole officers, Shapiro noted. The initiative is here to provide a safe haven for people to get help, while also continuing to shut down drug networks.
“This work towards recovery is a powerful sign that we are here to help and battle this epidemic,” he said. “We are simply saying, turn to us for help. We are here to help you.”
For more on LETI, visit https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/leti/.