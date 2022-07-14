DuBOIS — State Farm Agent Kim McDonald and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, celebrated the grand reopening of her new office on McCracken Run Road in DuBois and the Centennial Anniversary of State Farm Insurance.
Local community members visited McDonald and her staff at her new location and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce helped mark the event with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“June 7th was State Farm’s 100th anniversary, and State Farm is one of very few companies, less than half a percent of companies today have existed for 100 years,” said McDonald. “State Farm has been celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.”
McDonald said she is very proud to be an agent for State Farm, which started out with a farmer.
“He was a farmer and he wanted to get great rates for the farm, and he opened,” said McDonald, noting that she worked for State Farm for other agents since 2006. In January of 2018, she said she had the privilege to open her own State Farm office.
“Before working for a State Farm agent as a team member, I worked for an independent insurance company for 13 years locally here,” she said. “And I always appreciated State Farm’s values, their ethics, what they stood for, what they believed in. And it was one company and one set of rules, not different companies where this company will take this.”
McDonald noted that it’s State Farm’s mission to help people recover from the unexpected.
“No one knows what’s going to happen, and that’s why State Farm’s here, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” said McDonald. “I’ve done things with kids in the community, Cleats for Kids. Every year I help sponsor the Relay For Life down in the park, in September, a car cruise-in, and I bring the DUI simulator in. And the community loves that and it is such a benefit to have people experience those things to be safe. What State Farm wants to provide is safety to their customers.”
McDonald said she moved her office from downtown DuBois to this new location after purchasing the building located at 110 McCracken Run Road in January.
“We (State Farm) decided with the Chamber of Commerce to have a grand reopening, celebrate State Farm’s Centennial anniversary here for the 100 years and bring that to the community and our chamber members,” said McDonald.