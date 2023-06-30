DuBOIS — At just 26 years old, DuBois native Sarah Snyder has scored her dream job as a professional photographer in the NFL.
A 2015 DuBois Area High School graduate, Snyder says she often can't believe the "pinch me" life she is living is her own.
Current Manager of Photography and Digital Archival Services for the New York Jets, Snyder took second place in the 55th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest in its "Feature" category. The results were announced May 31 of this year.
The behind-the-scenes photo, "On the Cusp," is of Jets defensive end Michael Clemons in the tunnel prior to the Nov. 6, 2022 game against the Buffalo Bills.
"It was a quick moment of him locked in and really serious," she said. "It's a really intense image, showing him right before he goes out onto the field."
The contest is open to anyone across the country who shoots an NFL game throughout the season, Snyder said. The photos are judged by a panel of prominent sports editors and photographers.
"You submit every year and see what happens," she said. "In no world did I think one of my photos would be selected. I was shocked, and very excited."
One of Snyder's photos was also selected as an "honorable mention" in this contest, though, in 2019 when she was an intern.
The New York Jets play against the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame football game on Aug. 3.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will have the image on display Aug. 6, Snyder noted, during Enshrinement Week for the Class of 2023.
Looking back through the lens
As early as middle-school age, Snyder had her own photography business, "Sarah Snyder Photography," when she took photos of occasions like weddings and senior portraits.
At the time, she said, she didn't think she would pursue it as a career path.
While attending Penn State University for a business degree, Snyder discovered her passion for photographing athletes when she snapped a photo of a running back during a football game. It was both "challenging and very fun," she said. She also didn't realize at the time there were "behind the scenes" photos taken at sports games.
Right out of college, Snyder was a league photographer for the NFL in Pittsburgh, where she was shooting for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and any away team they were playing against.
This was particularly special for Snyder, growing up in a family full of die-hard Steelers fans. Combining her technical photography skills with her love for sports and the Steelers - getting to be on the home field with them - are memories she holds close.
She recalled one of her favorite games, when the Steelers played the New England Patriots at the home stadium, which she called an "iconic, really fun northeast football game." Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw the ball right in her direction a couple of times, she remembers, a rush of excitement.
In 2020, Snyder then became a photographer for the Los Angeles Rams. And now, with the New York Jets, shooting 5,000-7,000 images per game.
Aiming high
Not all that long ago, Snyder was taking photography classes in high school, and recalls being told by a teacher that she needed to apply herself more - that she had great potential behind the lens.
"People saw something in me back then - I think about that all the time," she said.
As humble as can be, every time Snyder steps on the field, she can still barely believe she has made it big under the stadium lights.
She never forgets where she came from, sure to recognize the family, friends and others who have helped her along the way, including those who supported her hometown photography business during humble beginnings in DuBois.
Snyder noted role models and fellow DuBois natives Emile Khoury - creative content manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers - who "took her under his wing" when she began working at Heinz Field - and Amber Bryant, also a seasoned photographer, who Snyder says has always been "a big inspiration" and mentor to her.
She encourages anyone with an interest in photography or any creative field to keep practicing and build their portfolio the best they can - to aim high and never give up.
"Shooting anything and everything is the key," she said. "No matter what type of photography - there are so many specialties. A great photo is a great photo."
For anyone who believes in going after their dreams, she adds, "The sky is the limit."
To learn more about Snyder and her work, visit www.sarahsnyder.com.
For more on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest, visit https://www.profootballhof.com/news/2023/top-photos-of-2022-nfl-season-revealed-in-pro-football-hall-of-fame%E2%80%99s-annual-contest/.