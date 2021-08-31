FALLS CREEK — Like many businesses lately, the DuBois Regional Airport has been having difficulty hiring and maintaining employees. In response, the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority voted at last week’s meeting to implement a wage increase for workers.
Following a closed executive committee meeting to discuss the wage increase, Alvin Rodgers of the authority’s finance committee, made a motion that the authority:
- Increase the employee starting wage to $15 an hour
- Increase wages for all airport employees by 15 percent
- Add a $50 boot allowance reimbursement per year, something that employees have requested.
- Increase vacation days to three weeks per year for employees after 10 years of service. They will start with a sliding scale, starting in year six, they’ll get one additional day per year, 6, 7, 8, 9. Then in the 10th year, the employee would have three full weeks.
From a budgetary standpoint, Rodgers said the authority can do this because the airport has CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act grant money, which will cover the increases over the next five years.
The increases will be effective with the first pay in September.
The employee-shortage issue at the airport was first brought to light in April by Manager Bob Shaffer.
“Some of the other businesses that I speak with on a regular basis, we’re not alone in this,” said Shaffer in a previously published Courier Express article. “I know that there are at least two or three other businesses that I talk to on a regular basis that are experiencing that same issue, the lack of quality employees. As we approach the new upcoming schedule, we’re going to be spread very thin in covering that schedule and, at the same time, trying to come up with some quality employees to supplement our existing staff.”
At the April meeting, the authority approved a Simple IRA retirement program for employees in order to try to maintain and keep employees. That plan was implemented July 1.