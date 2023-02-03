FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, provided an update on a potential new owner of the airport’s Flight Deck Restaurant.
Over the past couple of months, Shaffer said he and authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin have been meeting with a potential new operator for the restaurant. He said they are a couple who responded to a For Sale sign by current owner, Pat Doska.
“They (couple) had discussions with him,” said Shaffer. “I came over. They had an initial meeting with Jay and I. They showed interest. They showed desire to change and to function more (like) what the authority is looking for, longer hours and so forth.”
Later on, Shaffer said another lengthy discussion occurred.
“Then I called them and had set up a meeting with Jay,” Shaffer said. “They came in and met with us and we had another lengthy discussion primarily revolving around operations and a liquor license and their commitment to get back to us. That’s currently where we are, kind of a holding pattern.”
The last meeting was about two weeks ago, said Shaffer.
“I think if we’re able to bring them on board, I think that they will be a good operator for us,” said Shaffer. “I think they have some great ideas and I think they’re a fresh face, a fresh look.”
Shaffer said there are some items that need to be worked out.
He said if the authority can come up with a deal with them, the authority has agreed to a small statement reduction in the first six months to help them get in and get established.
“And if they would choose to want improvements over that period of time, we would need to look at a long-term contract at that point,” said Shaffer. “We’re not going to do anything in there until we have a long-term contract with them, and we would expect that that would be a five-year agreement the way we have with Pat.”