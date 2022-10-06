DuBOIS — ALDI grocery store in DuBois welcomed shoppers to its newly renovated store when it reopened Wednesday.
The updated store, located at 5700 Shaffer Road, offers a streamlined shopping experience in a new design and is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores, according to a company press release. ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year. With the reopening, the DuBois store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The local ALDI also hosted a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand reopening.
A long line of customers were on hand at the reopening and the first 100 received a gift card. Shoppers were also able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
DuBois area resident Aonah Ero, who was one of the many shoppers at ALDI Wednesday morning, said she and her husband used to shop at ALDI in Milan, Italy.
“My husband is Italian. That’s why I am a fan of ALDI. I’m happy to see ALDI here because we were a regular customer in Italy,” said Ero. “Every Wednesday I’m always here. I’m the first customer. Our regular supply is coming from ALDI, especially the cheeses, the ravioli, the pasta. Some products here I cannot find in other supermarkets, so it’s a must to come here.”
The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, according to the press release. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials.
“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said J.R. Perry, Saxonburg regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated DuBois store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”