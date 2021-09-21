SYKESVILLE — Alice Orsich was named this year’s Gary Stormer Volunteer award recipient during the Run/Walk for Someone Special on Sunday in Sykesville.
The award was created because of Stormer’s continuous support and volunteer work to promote the run/walk each year through his position at the radio station. This year was 10 years since Stormer’s death.
Monsignor Charles Kaza presented the award to Orsich, who is also his sister.
“For any of you who did not know Gary, he was very active in the Tri-County Area for nearly 40 years with both a voice and a personality fit for radio. He volunteered so much of his free time to local causes and events, including this wonderful run/walk,” Kaza said.
Run committee member Frank Hetrick said Stormer’s family was instrumental in establishing the award for someone who promoted the run and volunteers. Every year they pick someone who gives a lot of time, effort and energy to the event.
Orsich was given this honor because of her many years not only attending the run/walk either as a racer or in the roll and stroll walk, but also for cooking food for the event every year. She provides sloppy joes as one of the food items each year.
“She’s been involved in the Arc for 40 years. She’s very active in the community, serving as a Eucharistic minister helping with Lenten and funeral church dinners, and the church’s summer festival, and once again she’s made the sloppy joes and hot dog sauce for the run/walk’s concession stand,” Kaza said.
Her son, John Orsich, was previously a top earner for the run/walk for many years in a row. John died in 2014 at 47 years old. The award for the team who raises the most money each year has been named in his honor.
Raising money for the event was a passion of his, and he would cover Punxsutawney going door to door, block by block to solicit donations each year. Orsich recalled that her son would take the entire week of Camp Friendship off work every year to be able to attend.
“She continues to walk and raise money in his name, and she usually wins a ribbon for one of the oldest walkers,” Kaza said. “This lady always has a big smile on her face.”
She said she did not have a speech, but wanted to thank everyone for the honor.
“I’m honored. When he was saying all the things that Gary was known for and volunteering, I’m honored to receive this,” Orsich said.
She said her son John is the reason she was always involved, and she’s passionate about helping to fund Camp Friendship. She said he would start collecting in January for the event.
“That was one of the things I started getting involved in first,” Orisch said. “The best thing for him was getting a trophy.”
Orisch recently donated her son’s trophies back to the event to be reused because everyone who participates in the roll and stroll gets a trophy. She is still involved in Camp Friendship as one of the oldest volunteers in the kitchen. She said the kids love the camp and are always excited to come back.
“You enjoy seeing how happy they are,” Orsich said.