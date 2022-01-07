DuBOIS — All Washed Up Auto Spa on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois is offering the newest technology in the car wash industry to better serve those looking to get a squeaky-clean vehicle in timely fashion.
Manager Drew Curley said the new express tunnel layout is the company’s fourth location, built by Charles (Chuck) Delullo of St. Marys. Others include Harmar Township, Canonsburg and Penn Hills in the Pittsburgh area, as well as the “self-serve” locations in Punxsutawney and Penn Hills.
“More locations are expected to be developed in the future as we continue to grow,” said Curley.
The 306 Liberty Blvd. location, operated under the same name, was originally established in 1993, he said.
On its opening weekend near the end of October 2021, the business washed more than 2,500 cars in three days for free, and washed more than 10,000 vehicles by the end of 2021, said Curley.
“Tunnel system car washes are predominantly found in southern states, but are making there way up north as the desire to have a clean vehicle in a timely fashion increases,” he added.
The perception of a “touch-style car wash” used to be that the contact could potentially damage the vehicle.
“With the increased development of both mechanical and chemical applications, the customer can be assured that they are receiving a safe and consistent service each and every time,” said Curley.
The wash maintains a staffed location during its hours of operation, which are daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Although a self-service pay station is available, Curley said they also encourage customers to communicate with staff members for the best wash experience.
Free vacuuming services are offered to the public during operating hours, he added.
For those very dedicated to ensuring their vehicle stays clean, All Washed Up Auto Spa offers “wash-club memberships” for daily visits.
“The cost varies between packages. Each package consists of different wash applications. The idea is that for cost of two washes, you can wash your vehicle daily for the duration of the month,” said Curley.
Using license-plate reading technology, the car wash allows members to have easy access, he explained. A membership can be associated with one license plate per membership.
“Customers can add additional license plates on their account, and receive a $5 package discount,” Curley said.
There are also wash books and gift cards that can be purchased at the pay station, or in the office.
The car wash experience can be easy, fast and enjoyable for the family, including children who may love to see the “soap show,” it says at www.allwashedupautospa.com.
From 7-10 a.m. on Monday through Thursday, an “early bird special” is offered and consists of a spa sampler for $4, Curley added.
Curley noted that they plan to offer fundraising programs in the future.
“As we re-establish ourselves in the Tri-County area, we intended to further our involvement in the local communities,” he said.
For more information, visit www.allwashedupautospa.com and All Washed Up Auto Spa – DuBois on Facebook.