ST MARYS — An alleged drug dealer has been jailed after he was allegedly caught with 40 bags of fentanyl in St. Marys.
William N.B. Duodu, 45, of Dupont, Pennsylvania, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 30. Bail is set at $250,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 29, the City of St. Marys Police Department received information that Duodu was allegedly distributing heroin in the Elk County area out of a gray 2007 Saturn Ion. Officers were requested to monitor traffic on South St. Marys Street. It was also found that Duodu had a failure to pay on a warrant for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Officers identified the Saturn traveling northbound and followed the vehicle, pulling up next to it on South St. Marys Street, reportedly identifying Duodu as the driver, and noticing the vehicle’s inspection expired in April 2021, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers stopped the vehicle. Upon approach, they allegedly identified a blunt of marijuana in plain view by the gear shift, as well as the odor of marijuana. Duodu’s vehicle was seized and searched, which allegedly resulted in 40 bags of fentanyl, a cell phone and $185, as well as rubber bands, trays for preparing and packaging controlled substances and clean empty stamp bags with the same markings as the fentanyl bags.
The TruNarc drug-testing device was used to identify one of the 40 bags as fentanyl. The bags were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab.
During an interview at the COSMPD Aug. 29, Duodu allegedly said he had bought the fentanyl to distribute in exchange for sexual relationships with women. He also admitted that he had distributed a bundle of fentanyl for gas money, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Duodu’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7 at Jacob’s office.