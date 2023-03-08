PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute has created a new multidisciplinary clinic for patients who may have an increased risk for pancreatic cancer.
The High-Risk Pancreas Clinic is now accepting patients who have an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer over the course of their lifetimes. Patients are categorized as “high-risk” if they have a family history of pancreatic cancer, known genetic mutations, or underlying medical conditions such as heredity pancreatitis or sudden-onset diabetes.
Patients will undergo a multidisciplinary risk assessment, completed by clinicians with surgical oncology, gastroenterology, and genetic counseling.
“In the initial stages, pancreatic cancer often does not cause any signs or symptoms. A multidisciplinary approach to customize a surveillance plan allows for close monitoring and earlier identification in patients with an elevated risk,” said Suzanne Schiffman, MD, surgical oncologist and director of the High-Risk Pancreas Clinic.
“As with other types of cancers, pancreatic cancer has a better prognosis if detected and treated in its early stages. We hope this proactive, all-inclusive clinic will provide patients with the resources they need to remain vigilant of their health.”
After the risk assessment is complete, the patient will undergo a screening, which includes imaging studies and/or endoscopic studies for early detection of pancreatic changes that may be cancerous or precancerous. Genetic testing will also be conducted, followed by counseling and a custom surveillance plan developed for ongoing patient monitoring.
Life-long surveillance is recommended for individuals at elevated risk of developing pancreatic cancer. The goal of pancreatic surveillance is to reduce mortality through early detection by allowing for identification of cancer at earlier stages (stage 1) or identification of noninvasive precursor lesions (high-grade dysplasia), which has been associated with improved survival.
According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 64,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S. in 2023, and 51,000 will die from the disease, including 2,000 in Pennsylvania. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the U.S. and about 7% of all cancer deaths. It is slightly more common in men than in women.
“The AHN Cancer Institute utilizes the latest techniques and technologies to address various types of cancer, but for optimal results, those tools must be combined with proactive measures to catch cancer early and improve outcomes for our patients,” said David Bartlett, MD, Cancer Institute chair. “The High-Risk Pancreas Clinic showcases our network’s determination to find new ways to fight cancer and prioritize our patients’ health through collaborative efforts.”
The clinic will be held monthly at AHN Allegheny General Hospital and AHN Wexford Hospital for pre-scheduled appointments. Patients interested in the clinic can call 412-359-3115 to schedule an appointment.