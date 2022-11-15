ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District students with a passion for theatre will take the stage to perform in “Almost, Maine” this week.
“Almost, Maine” shows will be held Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. in the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium.
English and theatre teacher Matt Frank said there are 16 cast members, as well as about 10 backstage personnel.
Expected to make audience members laugh and get into good spirits, “Almost, Maine,” a play by John Cariani, is based very far north in the United States, almost in Canada, in a town with unorganized residents, Frank said, as cited from Dramatist’s Play Services.
“One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of ‘Almost, Maine,’ find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways,” Dramatist’s Play Services says.
“Almost, Maine” is comprised of nine short plays that explore “love and loss in a remote, mythical, almost-town,” said Frank.
The cast has been rehearsing for about seven weeks now.
“Since the play is mainly duo performances, it’s been fun to watch the partner groups grow and make big character choices together,” said Frank.
The audience is sure to enjoy this performance, Frank continued, as it will “set the tone” for the upcoming holiday season.
“The nine vignettes –all about love in a wintry-fictional town –bring the audience together with laughter and heartfelt emotion which, I believe, are two of the most important elements of the holidays,” Frank said.
General admission for the play is $8 and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets will be available at the door.