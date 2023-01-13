DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA invites the public to “Almost Sinatra,” a one-night-only show on Saturday, Feb. 18, presented by Murphy’s Music Center Big Band featuring John “Johnny” Noble.
Proceeds benefit the DuBois Area YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, according to Paula DuBois of the DuBois YMCA. She said this keeps the prices at a reasonable cost.
Noble performs around Pennsylvania and in Greensburg, where he has lived since the early 1980s and owns his own law firm. Growing up in DuBois, he said he sang in the school choir and listened to big band music, but that he didn’t start performing seriously until later in his life.
A relative who acted in local stage productions, he said, convinced him to audition for one in 1991. He wound up being offered the role of Captain Von Trapp in a production of “The Sound of Music,” and he has since performed in over 100 stage shows.
In 2015, Noble was introduced to the members of the jazz orchestra through a mutual friend.
The Murphy Center Big Band originated in the 1940s, and has been around for three generations. Members are generally teachers and music educators, on top of musicians. Three and a half years ago, they were looking for a Frank Sinatra vocalist and contacted Noble.
The band performs in various locations, such as church and Italian festivals and concerts, throughout the year, he said.
Showtime is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club. The cost is $35 per person on a first-come, first-serve seating basis, or $500 reserves a table for eight.
For ticket information, contact Allison Noble 814-371-2864 or Paula DuBois at 814-590-1116. Contact DuBois to reserve a table.