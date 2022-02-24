DuBOIS — A mid-year review of the DuBois Area Schools' Alumni Educational Foundation, a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing and directing funding for the realization of innovative educational opportunities that engage, educate, inspire, and nurture students in the DuBois Area School District, was presented at last week's board work session.
Director of Curriculum/Instruction and Assessment Anne Young, who is also the executive director of the DuBois Area Schools Alumni Educational Foundation, noted that the foundation was established in 2003 and then merged with the alumni association in 2016. There are 13 volunteer board members and six committees. The foundation awards 11 alumni scholarships to high school seniors every year, and they send out two electronic newsletters every year. They have a website and just established an Amazon Smiles program to support teacher mini-grants.
"Our (foundation) main goal is to support DASD innovative initiatives," said Young.
One of the initiatives that the foundation is currently working on is Education in Motion.
"We currently are trying to seek bids for some school bands right now, and that is going to help us with some distance learning opportunities to take students to mentorships, to take students to job shadows, and just give us the opportunity to take students outside of the school building," said Young.
The foundation also initiated the Readers are Leaders to support some literacy initiatives in the district.
"We are working on the movement lab, but that movement lab won't come into play until the (Mansell) stadium is done," said Young.
Young said the foundation received more than $200,000 for endowment scholarship donations.
"We are going to be receiving another $110,000 and we have three applications out," said Young.
She said the foundation also received Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit donations, including grants to support their Education in Motion initiative.
The foundation, Young said, has already received $25,000 from the Glenn and Ruth Mengle grant, and we requested another $33,957 for the Palumbo grant, along with some miscellaneous donations.
"If all of our anticipated and requested donations come in, we will have received over $400,000 in grants and donations this year," said Young. "We are pretty excited with that."