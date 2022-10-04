DuBOIS — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tri-County area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at DuBois City Park in DuBois.
Registration is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Tri-County Walk in-person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.
“The Alzheimer’s Association is working to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Julie Rothrauff, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We hope participants will feel empowered at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s because they are making a difference and supporting people in the Tri-County area who are living with the disease, as well as their families.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.