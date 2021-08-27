FORCE — The Elk County Conservation District hosted an AMD (Abandoned Mine Drainage) Education Workshop Aug. 18, educating participants on stream health and treatment systems in the area.
The workshop, hosted at St. Joseph Church in Force, welcomed 12 participants, said ECCD Resource Technician Victoria Challingsworth.
AMD is an issue that impacts stream health. Most people have seen a red/orange-colored stream at some point or another.
AMD has a long history in Elk County, Challingsworth said, and its region of the state.
“We wanted to provide a workshop of this nature because people see AMD all the time, but may not truly understand what causes it or what it means for the ecosystem,” she explains. “The workshop is designed to show people the effects of AMD and all the work that is being done to mitigate it.”
There are many AMD treatment systems in Elk County, she added.
“A good number of people probably drive by treatment systems regularly and don’t know what they are. The ECCD wants to bring this information to the public about AMD in our communities, so we can all work together to improve our local waterbodies for fishing, recreation and aesthetic value.”
The workshop covered the history of AMD, Challingsworth said, how it forms and the effects of AMD on the ecosystem, as well as treatment methods. Participants took a field tour of a “state-of-the-art” AMD treatment system, installed by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which conducted the tour.
“We were fortunate that by the time we went outdoors for the site tour, the storm had tired itself out and the rain had stopped,” she said of the weather that day.
People interested in learning more about AMD can volunteer with organizations like the WPC, Trout Unlimited or join a local watershed group, she noted.
“They could also consider taking the Penn State Extension Master watershed steward course to learn lots more about water and water improvement projects in the area,” Challingsworth said.
The workshop is great for just about anyone, including teachers who may want to bring the topic into their classrooms, members of watershed groups or people who live near AMD treatment systems and streams.
“The workshop was really all about increasing knowledge about a common issue in our region due to the history of mining we have here,” she said.
The ECCD was very excited to host the workshop, funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Challingsworth said.
Follow the ECCD on Facebook.