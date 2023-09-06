DuBOIS — Local bikers come together each year to honor fallen veterans and support the ones who still need their help.
The 14th annual Honor Bike Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 17, will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 in recognition of four area young men who were killed in action in Iraq, Afghanistan and the current fight against terror.
Each year, the Legion Riders continue to honor heroes SFC Michael Tully, who was killed in action Aug. 23, 2007; 2nd Lt. Christopher Loudon, KIA Oct. 17, 2006; Sgt. Scott Smith, KIA July 17, 2006; and Sgt. Brandon Reed, KIA Sept. 6, 2004.
Previously, Legion Riders has raised as much as $12,000 in a year through generous donations, their breakfast and bake sale and motorcycle run, said Legion Riders President Dayton Nixon. Over the 13 years, more than $200,000 has been raised in total.
The money raised also helps support Operation Comfort Warriors and The Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans programs. Donations contribute to the support, aid, assistance and advancement of veterans’ mental, physical and personal needs.
The Pennsylvania American Legion’s Housing for Homeless Veterans Corporation aims to enhance the quality of life for veterans, providing them with safe and clean housing and help while they complete schooling or job training. The program works to support them and provide necessities as they better themselves.
Operation Comfort Warriors is an American Legion program that was created to provide “nonessential” items that aid to a wounded warrior’s recovery — items that don’t show up in a government budget, according to www.legion.org.
While they are being cared for in military hospitals or transition units, OCW recognizes that soldiers are still facing mental and physical wounds when they return home from war, the Legion website says. Up to 20 percent of them who served in Afghanistan or Iraq suffer from traumatic brain injuries, and many face post traumatic stress disorder.
Registration for the Honor Bike Run will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hut on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois. Kickstands will be up at 11 a.m. when the riders will start their 150-plus mile bike run, with stops in Wilcox, Mt. Jewett, Crosby, Emporium, St. Marys and then back to DuBois. The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.
There is a $15 donation per vehicle/includes driver. There is an additional $5 donation per passenger.
Anyone interested in making a tax-deductible donation can mail them to: American Legion Riders Post #17, c/o Al Heberling, 1683 Behringer Highway, DuBois PA 15801. Make checks payable to: American Legion Riders Post #17.