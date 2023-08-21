ST. MARYS — The 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival took flight on Saturday, welcoming a large crowd for plane rides by the Elk County Flyers, activities for all ages and the 13th annual Elk County Cruisers Car Show.
St. Marys Airport Authority Secretary/Treasurer Seth Hall said, “This year’s event was a great success, with over 300 spectators.”
The annual Car Show had over 200 vehicle entries, he added.
“The Elk County Cruisers provided another exemplary show,” Hall said.
In addition, over 40 planes flew in for the morning Fly In/Drive In breakfast fundraiser for the St. Marys Municipal Airport and stayed for the festival.
The event also welcomed numerous vintage planes, a U.S. Army Blackhawk and Stat MedEvac helicopters –a big hit with youth, said Hall –as well as “Kidzone” activities like a bounce house, balloon animals and face painting.
“The second annual Little Cruisers Car Show didn’t disappoint, with numerous entries of kids showing off their rides,” he noted.
This was also the second year for the “Piston, Planes and Pinups” competition, a great headliner for the festival, said Hall, along with live music by Midnight Revival, and area food and drink vendors.
Hall also noted the Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys’ static display, while Mara Lecker sang the national anthem.
The festival is a great way to showcase the airport and all it offers to Elk County and surrounding areas. SMAA members work continuously to bring the community family-friendly events such as this throughout the year, said Hall.
The St. Marys Airport Authority thanks all of the event’s sponsors, vendors and spectators who attended the 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival.
Hall also noted a special “thank you” to Ned Jacob of the festival committee and his family, who “volunteered their time to help this event run flawlessly;” SMAA members Pete Terbovich and Scott Bennett; SMAA Chairman Bill Laird; SMAA Manager Vincent Caggiano and Barb Vallone for all of their efforts to make the festival a success.
“The SMAA looks forward to providing another great American Spirit Aviation Festival in 2024.”