ST. MARYS — A public meeting was held in St. Marys this week to discuss possible projects for the city’s incoming American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds.
City Manager Joe Fleming said the City of St. Marys received a total of $1.2 million, already receiving over half –$600,000 –last May, and is scheduled to receive the second half next month.
Fleming’s first project idea presented was for an amphitheater at the Downtown Event Park, which would be used to provide entertainment and enhance local events. He proposed using $700,000 of the ARPA funds.
Secondly, Fleming addressed the sewer lines on Market Street needing replaced, preferably when the construction downtown for Dickinson Center is happening. The proposed amount was $120,000.
The John Street storm water project, which would include removing the trench drain and installing storm-base drain curbs and gutters, and adding new catch basins and curb lines, was a proposed $200,000.
A similar project was presented for installing storm sewers, basins and curbs on Depot Street as “phase two” part of this project, a proposed $247,000.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer noted that she thinks the amphitheater project is a great idea for the community.
“We have at least six projects coming to St. Marys this year,” she said. “If all of these people are ready to invest in the city, the city can invest in the people, (so they) have a place to go, things to do, and bring in tourists.”
This project would also not fall back on local taxpayers, said Geyer. She noted the city doesn’t have to dedicate the whole $700,000 to this project, possibly less of the ARPA funds.
There were also a couple citizen comments concerning the amphitheater. One man said he would like council to weigh “needs versus wants” when it comes to these projects, referring to the amphitheater as a “want,” and replacing sewer systems as “a need.”
Another woman spoke in favor of the amphitheater project, noting that it is important to give local kids and people a place to go and fun things to do, as well as people from outside the community who attend events in St. Marys.
Projects like this give youth a place to go do something fun and get away from other outside influences, she said.