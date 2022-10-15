REYNOLDSVILLE — On Oct. 1, And Now Yoga celebrated one year in the Reynoldsville community, and one year of helping people find peace and healing through the practice of yoga.
The studio at 459 E. Main St. offers something for everyone, including private and public classes such as beginner’s yoga, chair yoga, community classes and “power flow” and “flow and restore” sessions. Two instructors also offer Reiki, a healing energy service provided by appointment, said Owner Laura Beth Kerns. There are classes fitting for every person’s body.
And Now Yoga’s four certified instructors are Kerns, Cathy Striegel, Brittany Kolar and Lauren Caine. The instructors are told to teach what they are most passionate about and what is fitting for them.
“I’m grateful to be able to give them this platform,” said Kerns.
The studio was previously Peaceful Day yoga studio. And Now Yoga has received much support and donations from the former studio owner and the community, including yoga “props” available for all class members.
For many, yoga is a daily practice that through activities like posing and meditation, focusing on “acceptance, being and allowing,” said Kerns. Much of yoga’s message is also to be mindful, present and in the moment, hence the very simple, but perfect studio name, “And now, yoga.”
When Kerns herself started becoming interested in yoga several years ago, she was an exhausted, tired and sore single mother, wanting to figure out who she was and her “sense of self.” She immediately began feeling better mentally and physically. Kerns has been practicing meditating since middle school.
She then started teaching yoga at SoL (Spirit of Love) Wellness, a former DuBois yoga studio, before teaching at what was Peaceful Day yoga studio.
Never seeing herself as a yoga teacher, Kerns is still amazed how much she loves it, and feels the situation is “meant to be.” She practices not just to help herself, but to “give the gift of love” through yoga to others, too.
The And Now Yoga venue space radiates good energy, with authentic colors and lighting, calming decor and hardwood floors. Much of Peaceful Day’s studio design was passed on and kept, too, as Kerns didn’t want to change much about it.
Many who attend classes at And Now Yoga express that they are grateful and thankful to have the space to practice something that brings them joy, said Kerns.
As a collective effort, every instructor and student makes And Now Yoga what it is today.
“Every person here brings a little sparkle, a little gift,” said Kerns.
Kerns recalled practicing yoga during the COVID pandemic, calling it “a savior” for her during a difficult time of isolation and stress, something she is sure others can likely relate to.
She hopes to “always keep learning” as an instructor, and to attend additional trainings in the future.
Practicing yoga can help a person in many ways, including offering pain relief, better sleep and having more energy all around, as well as forming new friendships through attending classes, said Kerns.
Kerns noted one student who has been attending classes consistently for two years, and said she has come leaps and bounds since the beginning.
“She says yoga helps her be more confident in other areas of her life,” said Kerns.
The studio also offers fun classes and workshops on occasion, she said, bringing in guest teachers from other locations.
On Oct. 1, And Now Yoga held an anniversary celebration open to the public, featuring activities for kids, goodies, and of course, yoga.
When looking toward the future, Kerns said she feels things with And Now Yoga are only going to get better.
Visit And Now Yoga on Facebook and www.andnowyogapa.com for more information.