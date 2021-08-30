PUNXSUTAWNEY — An Anita man has been jailed on felony charges following an incident where he allegedly swung a knife at two women.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Robby Michael Lutz, 41, of Anita, including two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon –second-degree felonies, two counts of terroristic threats –second-degree misdemeanor, and simple assault –first-degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, two victims reported that Lutz was playing loud music in his room and would not turn it down. He then began to push his air conditioner out his window from inside his bedroom.
The two victims were outside and went to push the air conditioner back in when it started to fall from the window. They reported that when they went to catch it, Lutz stuck his arm out the window and began slashing at them with a knife.
One victim said if she did not move out of the way she would have been stabbed in the chest, according to the affidavit. She did report a small cut to her left palm/wrist. The other reported a minor cut to one of her fingers, according to the affidavit. Photos of the injuries were taken.
Lutz is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 21 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.