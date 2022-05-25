DuBOIS — St. Nicholas Orthodox Church at 108 N. Third St. in DuBois will host the “Illini 4000 Bike America Team” around 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
The Illini 4000 is a student-run nonprofit organization of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Since 2007, it has sent a group of students on an annual cross-country bike ride to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and patient support services.
To date, Illini 4000 has raised $1 million in support of these causes.
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church invites people who are fighting cancer, have fought cancer and/or who have loved ones fighting the disease to share their experiences during their stay.
The Illini 4000 Bike America Team team will be staying overnight at the Church Hall. This is documented through their “Portraits Project.” The public is invited be a part of the project and visit with team members throughout the afternoon and early evening.
For more information, visit www.illini4000.org or www.portraitsproject.org.