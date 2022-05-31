DuBOIS — The annual Memorial Day service in DuBois was held Monday to remember and never forget those fallen soldiers, both men and women, who paid the ultimate price for America’s freedom.
Veteran Jim Fulton, who has 25 years of service in the American Legion and currently serves as the commander in Homestead near Pittsburgh, was the main speaker. He joined the service upon graduation in 1995 and went on to serve on the USS Enterprise in Operation Desert Fox as well as operations in Kosovo. He has a proud lineage of service going back to World War II to present time. He is also the chairman for post Gulf War veterans and vice chairman for the Department of Pennsylvania’s membership team.
“I’ve had a lot of heroes in my life, one being my grandfather, who served in both World War II and the Korean War,” said Fulton. “He was a proud member of the American Legion for 63 years until his passing at the age of 95. Others in my family who have served was my father and his younger brother Ronnie. They both served during the Vietnam War. Neither would ever talk about their experiences during their time in service, but always encouraged me to respect the flag and the soldiers that gave their lives for our freedom. Even though none of them volunteered to leave their families and friends, they did what their country asked of them.
“Thank you to the heroes who join us today in this group, those who are here only in spirit,” said Fulton. “A person can’t help but feel awed and humbled by the enormity of their presence. We stand in the midst of patriots and of family and friends who have nobly served.”
Fulton said the service members being honored today came from all walks of life.
“They’ve shared several fundamental qualities. They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity, all the qualities needed to serve a cause greater than ourselves,” said Fulton. “Many of them did not ask to leave their homes to fight on distance battlefields. Many didn’t even volunteer. They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting. They were called to be part of something bigger. They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times. They rose to this country’s call because they wanted to protect the nation which has given them, us, so much.”
Fulton said since the first shots at Lexington and Concord were fired and the Revolutionary War began, American men and women have been answering the call of duty.
“Millions of Americans have fought and died on the battlefields here and abroad to defend our freedoms and our way of life,” said Fulton. “Today, our troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifice. Even as we lose troops, more Americans step forward and say, ‘I’m ready to serve.’ They follow in the footsteps of generations of fine Americans.”
“Today, throughout the country, we gather together to remember, to honor, to pay gratitude to those who served our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Fulton. “Our gathering is one small spark in a flame of pride that burns across the nation today and every day. We are proud to participate in this ceremony and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in freedom. Your presence here today and that of other gatherings across America in a tribute to those lost troops and respect for their families.”
Post 17 of the American Legion, with the support of Post 813 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, hosted the ceremony.
Speakers and special guests included Post 17 Commander Richard Coccimigilio, VFW Post 813 Commander John Shenkle, DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh and Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Antonio Scotto. Opening remarks were provided by John Fritz.
Invocation and the benediction were provided by American Legion Chaplain Ben Cramer.
The VFW Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troop 36 also participated in the program.
The DuBois Area High School band provided musical interludes.
The placing of flags was carried out by Dayton Nixon, first vice president, Revolutionary War; Ben Cramer, Civil War; Daryl Almendarez, Sons of the American Legion commander, and the Polish Amvets, World War I; Thomas Bogacki, World War II; Scott Kirk, SAL, Korean War; J.D. Lester, Vietnam War; Jake Short, SAL, Persian Gulf war, and Paul Sprague, global war on terrorism.
Wreaths were placed by Bogacki and Cramer on behalf of Gold Star Mothers, Elaine Knarr and Scott Muir on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Melissa Hrinya and Dalton Hrinya on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary, Ernie and Karen Naugle on behalf of VFW Auxiliary, Kathy Hibner and David Gralla on behalf of DAV Auxiliary, Jake Short and Sherry Heberling on behalf of Persian Gulf veterans, Mary and Dayton Nixon on behalf of the global war on terrorism and Daryl Almedarez and Oliver Jones on behalf of Sons of the American Legion.