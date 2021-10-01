JOHNSONBURG — A second person is facing felony charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old St. Marys man in October of last year.
Kasey Marie Fourness, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy by drug delivery resulting in death, both felonies in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 10.
On Nov. 12, 2020, Margaret Ann Wisor, 42, of Johnsonburg, was also charged with drug delivery resulting in death; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint filed at Martin’s office.
According to court documents, on Oct. 8, 2020, the City of St. Marys Police Department and members of the North Central Municipal Drug Task Force responded to a Terrace Road residence, where a 25-year-old St. Marys man had reportedly died in his bedroom. The investigation led officers to suspect that the man had died from a drug overdose, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police seized drug paraphernalia, the man’s cell phone, and nine white glassine bags marked “Out of Stock RX 360” from the scene.
On Oct. 8-9, 2020, COSMPD officers interviewed a witness who said the man was at Wisor’s apartment on the night of Oct. 7, 2020, and when leaving, he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An examination of the man’s phone found he had been in contact with Wisor Oct. 7, and was allegedly using a money transfer application to transfer money to her.
On Oct. 9, 2020, police and the drug task force executed a search warrant at Wisor’s apartment on First Avenue in Johnsonburg, where they allegedly found $938, hand-written ledgers, digital scales, items of heroin and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, seven grams of methamphetamine, a two cell phones and several glassine stamp bags, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wisor was interviewed by police, and reportedly said that on Oct. 7, 2020, she provided the victim with four or five “Out of Stock RX 360” bags, adding that they both smoked four or five bags each. She asked him to take the empty bags with him, and denied selling him the stamp bags, but said she gave him some of her personal stash.
Wisor reportedly told police the bags of heroin were obtained from Fourness, who provided her with 20 bags of heroin on Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Oct. 24, 2020, police printed a lab report from the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Erie, which showed that the folded piece of foil from the man’s room contained fentanyl; the one stamp bag marked “Out of Stock RX 360” found on his nightstand contained methamphetamine residue, cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl. Eight “Out of Stock RX 360” stamp bags from his wallet also contained fentanyl.
On Nov. 2, 2020, it was confirmed that the man’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity. Fentanyl, naloxone, delta-9-THC and acetaminophen were all reportedly found within his lab results.
During an interview with police May 3, 2021, a person said they witnessed Fourness provide the “Out of Stock RX 360” stamp bags to Wisor, within 24 hours of the man obtaining them from her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Fourness is in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.