HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is actively recruiting people who share the department’s commitment to providing safer communities.
PSP’s Bureau of Training and Education is recruiting for the 169th, 170th, and 171st Cadet Classes. The current testing cycle examination closes on July 31. Additionally, the Law and Leadership Program, a free camp modeled after police academies for those considering law enforcement careers, is accepting applications through April 14.
The Pennsylvania State Police Academy
Applicants to the State Police Academy must be at least 20 years old by the date their application is completed. They must be at least 21 years old, and cannot have reached their 40th birthday, before their appointment as state police cadets.
After graduation from the Academy, a trooper’s starting base salary will be $65,763. Members and their dependents are eligible for no-cost medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage.
All applicant requirements and job benefits can be found at https://www.patrooper.com/.
The Law and Leadership Program
The Law and Leadership Program is geared toward students ages 18 and above who are enrolled in a high school or vocational law enforcement program, or an accredited college curriculum focused on careers in law enforcement.
Cadets in the program get a firsthand look at the process of becoming law enforcement officers. The curriculum includes instruction in traffic enforcement and criminal investigations, physical training such as running and swimming, along with time management, self-discipline, and teamwork.
The nine-week camp will be held at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Armory in Hershey, at 1720 Caracas Avenue, every Monday and Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m., beginning May 15. To apply, contact TFC Clint Long at 717-497-4577 or ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.